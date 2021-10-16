Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

