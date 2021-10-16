Credit Suisse Group Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $112.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

