Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
