Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.