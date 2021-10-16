Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

