CPChain Reaches One Day Volume of $356,075.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $356,075.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.00317757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

