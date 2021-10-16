Cowen Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $135.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

