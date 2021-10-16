Covington Capital Management Makes New $55,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

