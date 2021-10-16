Covington Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,514 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 126.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 562,185 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 117.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.24 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

