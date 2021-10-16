Covington Capital Management Acquires 242 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2,016.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.37 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

