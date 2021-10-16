Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.79 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

