Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in September

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the September 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.0 days.

Shares of Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

