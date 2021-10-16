Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 162.7% in September

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,008,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 724,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,000. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

