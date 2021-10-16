ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

WISH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,160. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

