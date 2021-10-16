Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

