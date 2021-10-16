Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.45

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.45 and last traded at $186.40, with a volume of 333658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

