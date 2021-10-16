Constellation Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $270.92 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

