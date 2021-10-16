Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,937.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.73 or 0.06404517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00308478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.73 or 0.01048174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00089134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00444968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00313656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00282667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

