Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 1,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

