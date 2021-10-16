Comparing Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fluidigm alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fluidigm and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 116.36%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.94 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -10.68 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -40.46% -33.27% -14.02% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Fluidigm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.