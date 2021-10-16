Comparing Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.49, suggesting that its share price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CTI BioPharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 168.72%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 294.09 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -4.50 CTI BioPharma $3.35 million 76.88 -$52.45 million ($0.74) -3.73

Capricor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTI BioPharma. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTI BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -56.05% -46.64% CTI BioPharma N/A -144.30% -104.64%

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Capricor Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.