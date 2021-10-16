Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Declares Dividend of $3.50

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $8.44 on Friday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Communications Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Communications Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

