Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

