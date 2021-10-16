Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,615 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

