Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

NYSE IPG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

