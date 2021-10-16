Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of XSW opened at $179.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.12 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.41.

