Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,778 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Orchid Island Capital worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 702,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 389,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

