Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $113,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

GLPI stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

