Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,436. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

