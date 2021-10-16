CME Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $119,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.