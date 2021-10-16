Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.62

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.62 and last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 28686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,405 shares of company stock worth $99,540,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,182,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

