Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 338.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudflare by 24.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,537,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,775,000 after buying an additional 300,435 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $167.69 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,405 shares of company stock worth $99,540,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

