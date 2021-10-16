Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 560,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

