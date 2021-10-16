Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 66,246 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,246 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.68% of Stride worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

LRN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

