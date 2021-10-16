Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 220,168 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,168 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Switch worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Switch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,840 shares of company stock valued at $32,931,037 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

SWCH stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

