Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 409,081 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5,191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

