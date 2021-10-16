Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 150,989 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.34% of Primoris Services worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

