Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $16.54 Million in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 872,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,286,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CSTM opened at $19.14 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

