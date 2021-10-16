Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,492 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $21.85 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

