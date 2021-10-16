Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.51 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.92% of WesBanco worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

