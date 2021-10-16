Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $19.07 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

