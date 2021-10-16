Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 26.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

