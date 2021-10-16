Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,875,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.51% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $641,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

