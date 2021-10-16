Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

