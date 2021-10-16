Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLZNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

CLZNY opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

