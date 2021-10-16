Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of C opened at $72.29 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

