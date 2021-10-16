Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period.

GXC stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

