Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 317.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXPE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 122,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

