Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,111 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $533,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,511,149. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

