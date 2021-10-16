Citigroup Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 331.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAC opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

