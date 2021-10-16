Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

UEIC stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

